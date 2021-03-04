Letter: Desert Plant Hacking at City Council Offices

Re: the March 2 article "Plant removal at City Council offices irks conservationists."
My heart sank when reading this article. I'm a UA/Pima County Cooperative Extension Master Gardener (class of 1997). I recall John Begeman, executive director, lamenting the need for his ongoing city landscapers' programs to educate and prevent tree hacking, over-pruning, and desert plant removal. That was 23 years ago (!), so obviously there needs to be a wholehearted (NEW!) approach. Please, no more promises that it'll happen. I agree with Harold Thomas of Watershed Management that we must begin with hiring certified arborists. Let's achieve a city-wide cultural shift that will support our beautiful Sonoran desert!
Stephanie Frederick
North side
