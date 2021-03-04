 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Desert Plant Hacking at City Council Offices
View Comments

Letter: Desert Plant Hacking at City Council Offices

  • Comments

Re: the March 2 article "Plant removal at City Council offices irks conservationists."

My heart sank when reading this article. I'm a UA/Pima County Cooperative Extension Master Gardener (class of 1997). I recall John Begeman, executive director, lamenting the need for his ongoing city landscapers' programs to educate and prevent tree hacking, over-pruning, and desert plant removal. That was 23 years ago (!), so obviously there needs to be a wholehearted (NEW!) approach. Please, no more promises that it'll happen. I agree with Harold Thomas of Watershed Management that we must begin with hiring certified arborists. Let's achieve a city-wide cultural shift that will support our beautiful Sonoran desert!

Stephanie Frederick

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News