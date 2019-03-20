As they headed west, the pioneer wagon trains and Butterfield stagecoaches stopped at Apache Springs---the water so precious that Ft. Bowie was built there to protect it. The next stop for survival in the desert was the Cienega Springs. The springs and the mountain from which they sprang (now owned by Rosemont) were hallowed by the tribes native to the area for thousands of years before the white man appeared.
Precious water---more precious than copper, which provides a brief shower of money to area business people and yields billions of dollars to Canada.
The destruction of Tucson's beautiful mountain, incredibly unique natural scenery, and bird and wildlife sanctuaries will ultimately forfeit more tourist dollars than the copper mine will ever provide. The gorgeous, natural beauty can never be replaced. The people of southern Tucson may have to resort to purified toilet water to survive in the desert, as the springs go dry.
D STEPHENSON
Foothills
