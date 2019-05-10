Re: the May 7 article "Desert View students protest arrest of peer by Border Patrol."
There were so many reasons why the student was pulled over in the traffic stop... registration was expired, car had insurance suspension as they had none, he did not have a driver's license and open containers in car. Admitted to being in the country illegally. All of which would cause anyone to be arrested yet his peers say it wasn't fair. If that was me I would have been arrested too. The law is the law.
Ruth Kopp
Northwest side
