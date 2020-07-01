Letter: Destroying art
I too call for our statue of Pancho Villa to be removed. For its own protection it should be in a museum, a private garden......Despite problems with the character of the subject, this is a very fine equestrian statue. I remember Peter Birmingham, then director of UAMA commenting on its artistic excellence and unfortunate subject.

If we learned that the model for the Mona Lisa was a Borgia who had poisoned hundreds of people would we destroy it?

The people who are destroying art, pulling down statues are no better than the Taliban who destroyed the World Heritage Buddah statues.

Nancy Martin

Midtown

