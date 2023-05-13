The Biden administration gave fast track approval to the Hermosa Critical Minerals project in the Patagonia Mountains, located in the Coronado National Forest in Santa Cruz County. It would be a massive open pit mining project for zinc and manganese used in EV batteries. The mining would be done by an Australian firm. Currently, China controls most raw minerals used to make EV batteries, including cobalt mines in The Republic of the Congo, where these mines are destroying the environment and child labor is used. It is quite ironic that the Biden administration impedes the permitting of fracking and oil drilling operations due to environmental concerns, but is now fast tracking environmentally destructive open pit mining in southern AZ. Is it ok with climate change activists to pursue zero emissions EVs, which batteries require toxic minerals obtained from destroying landscapes, adversely impacting wildlife habitat, and contaminating underground water supplies? And what about the EV owners, who escape paying state and federal gasoline highway taxes, yet still drive on them?