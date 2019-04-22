This letter is a musing on what we value. We watched in horror as centuries old Notre Dame was engulfed in a raging inferno. I think this kind of tragedy is marked by an ineffable sadness at the destruction of such sacred beauty. We are awed by its antiquity. However, human beings are resilient, we are buoyed by the idea that Notre Dame will be restored!
The Santa Rita Mountains are eons old, their geology created by natural forces beyond us. We take advantage of the watershed, rely on its for water, as do the plants and animals that live there. Yet we are helpless in the face of the proposed wanton destruction of something beautiful and essential to our survival and the survival of other species. We didn’t create it, but we can destroy it, and we can’t restore it.
Notre Dame can be re-built, and that ameliorates my sadness. My despair over the Rosemont Mine is that what they destroy, we cannot restore.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
