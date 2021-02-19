 Skip to main content
Letter: Destruction in Reid Park for zoo expansion
Letter: Destruction in Reid Park for zoo expansion

While I appreciate the value of zoos and understand the desire to expand Tucson’s, the notion that a beautiful and popular spot like Barnum Hill needs to be sacrificed for it, makes no sense. There are other spots within the park that could also accommodate the expansion. Furthermore, the idea that a new hill can be built, while well intentioned, is seriously misguided. Those huge eucalyptus and Aleppo pines are irreplaceable in the lifetime of many of us living today. At the rate of a foot a year for an Aleppo pine, a 10-foot new tree would take about three generations to reach their height. Why, when we already have such beauties, should we want to start over? Barnum Hill simply cannot be replaced. Let’s rethink where the zoo expansion can go and save that beautiful spot for the many who love and enjoy it.

Bonnie Wehle

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

