Letter: Destruction in Reid Park

Today personnel at Reid Park began the process of fencing off and draining the duck pond. As I understand it from park staff, the plan is to remove the pond, trees and hill and erect a new building for the zoo in that space. This move, of which the public has gotten little or no notice that I know of, will disrupt about 200 ducks of various species, egrets, herons and probably a dozen turtles that call it home, and impair the enjoyment of birdwatchers, walkers, and families with children who are refreshed and inspired by their interaction with this wonderful resource. Surely there were other spots in the park for the new building.
Why have I seen nothing in the paper or heard anything on the news about this? It appears to me that the destruction of this beautiful spot is being slipped in on us when our attention is elsewhere. I for one am devastated and very angry.
Bonnie Wehle
Midtown
