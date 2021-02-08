 Skip to main content
Letter: Destruction of Reid Park

Some of my earliest family memories involve Reid Park. This "Oasis in the Desert" hosted a great many birthday parties and anniversary celebrations for our family. The huge shade trees atop Barnum Hill, and the inviting stream bed leading to the Duck Ponds were the highlight of our visits. While we lived within easy walking distance of two other parks, we always looked forward trekking from the South Side of town to visit this marvel.

Imagine my horror upon discovering the propositions I supported would forever erase these features from Reid Park. Nowhere in my election pamphlet did I find reference to "expansion" or to the loss of parkland. Had this been made clear to me, I never would have supported the Zoo in their efforts.

Now, I am left with the guilt of having been duped. Of supporting an expansion that will prohibit future generations from experiencing the beauty and majesty of this special place. For this, I extend my sincere apologies, and ask forgiveness from all of Tucson.

Erika Posey

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

