Letter: Destructions of Barnum Hill

Arizona is now a national laughingstock.
The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …
Letter: Re: the March 4. article “Arizona Legislature moves on several fronts to curb governor's emergency powers”
As a former legislative policymaker from a much larger state, one enduring appalling Covid consequences, I expected before reading this articl…
Macerich Company operates 12 Arizona malls including Tucson’s La Encantada. In 2011, the company committed to phase out commercial pet stores …
So I see the University of Arizona has a big sign showing the number of its employees vaccinated. The University seems super proud that so man…
Registering for the vaccine in Marana/Tucson area of Arizona has been a maze of websites and numerous phone calls for assistance. When the 65+…
Two writers in the March 3rd Star complained about Arizona trying to straighten out this voting mess. One complains he’s too old and can’t fin…
Our area had Brush & Bulky collection week of Feb 8th. We trimmed our yard and piled large amounts of yard waste in our alley. When I chec…
We are the Real Christians Against Dinosaurs (RCAD). Tucson and the surrounding areas have too many tributes and shrines to satanism including…
So the recall of Mayor Romero fell short about 600 signatures. Big surprise that the anti-maskers, insurrection supporting “fringe group” woul…
