Letter: Destructions of Barnum Hill
Letter: Destructions of Barnum Hill

It's not a question of whether the zoo should or should not expand, it's a question of where it's logical to do so. Destroying a Tucson idyllic spot to make way for two or three tiger cages is not the answer. Expand elsewhere.

David Tammer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

