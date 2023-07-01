Re: the June 26 article "AZ's water future depends on new supplies."

In his opinion piece, Sean Hood declares that “new water supplies must be a major feature of our water future” and “Some of the most promising involve desalination.”

The key issue Arizonans must keep focused on is that the powerful real estate development interests that control Arizona’s legislature are trying to implement laws to require all current Arizona citizens to pay for massive new water infrastructure, such as desalination, that will allow land speculators and developers to profit from future growth.

More efficient use of Arizona’s existing water supplies can be achieved by water conservation and adjusting the fractions of Arizona’s water that go to agricultural versus municipal uses. But if new water infrastructure is required for future growth, Arizonans must insist that it be paid for by the land speculators and developers who will profit from it.

Brooks Keenan

Oro Valley