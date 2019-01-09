I am not against growth. I am however against building new houses and commercial buildings when the roads are in such desperate need of repair. Each new house built puts several more cars on the roadways. I recently saw a sign on Houghton and Irvington stating that more homes will be built off of Irvington. There is already a massive housing development being built at Houghton and Drexel. And numerous commercial buildings are in the works which will bring in vehicles from all over the county.
Irvington Road is already at capacity and there are no widening plans. Houghton Road has become the East Side freeway. The developers don't care about the congestion or condition of the roadways. They don't live in the area. They make their money then move on to the next housing project. Those of us that actually live in the area continue driving on congested roads full of potholes.
A.C. Roberts
East side
