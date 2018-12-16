Rio Nuevo's Fletcher McCusker and Mark Irvin need a reality check on the benefits of providing a park at the old landfill site near A Mountain. All benefit to a community does not derive from business development, increased density and gentrification. There are many other benefits to consider: open space counteracting urbanization and displacement of residents; space for community gathering; attracting visitors to the area; riparian habitat for wildlife and buffering of erosion; honoring the sacred history of this place for the Tohono O'odham; and offset of carbon emissions by increased green canopy.
As naturalist David Suzuki says: Nature surrounds us, from parks and backyards to streets and alleyways. Next time you go out for a walk, tread gently and remember that we are both inhabitants and stewards of nature in our neighborhoods. I invite McCusker and Irvin, and the Rio Nuevo board to step out and take a walk, treading gently, with eyes for the future and ears for the desires of the inhabitants of the west side.
Dawn-Starr Crowther
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.