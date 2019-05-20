I am a resident within the buffer zone that protects the Saguaro National Park. I cycle, hike and horseback ride in and around the National Park on a weekly basis. I encourage any and all to come enjoy this jewel on the eastside of Tucson. However, I expect the Board of Supervisors to vote AGAINST the proposed "Bike Ranch" development.
This is not an anti-bike or pro-bike issue. Quite simply, this is a commercial development issue in which a resort will be built within feet of the park entrance. By approving this resort, the supervisors would set a precedent for future commercial development and will negate the positive impact of the buffer zone.
This is not a NIMBY issue. ALL Tucson residents should be anxious to protect our most valuable resource in the Saguaro National Park.
Monica Christensen
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.