Letter: Devil is in the Details on North Kolb

As a longtime Tucsonan, I've watched as our beautiful pristine desert has been ravaged by new construction and road building. Where cattle once roamed, Range Rovers and Mercedes circle a hideous roundabout at Territory Drive as they come within inches of colliding with each other. On top of that, not far from where I spotted a beautiful buck on a winter's day, a monstrous sculpture made of Disney-sized stained glass leaves stands erect in the middle of the circle. Not only is the sculpture not in good taste, it has nothing to do with Arizona or the desert Southwest. Along the corridor further south, the same giant leaf sculptures have been placed helter skelter. However, these eyesores are not the worst of it. After the many months of construction we've suffered, there is still no left turn arrow at the intersection of North Kolb and Snyder. I truly fear as traffic keeps coming this way, we will see more accidents because of their poor planning.