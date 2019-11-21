I've always thought it strange that people are more glorified after death than before. Coach Tomey departed as U of A's football coach in 2000 and died during the early months of 2019. He was a good football coach though it is doubtful he could be considered great. What is, apparently, not in dispute is that he was a very fine gentleman. I recall that fans were calling for his firing because of his failure to be invited to the Rose Bowl and his coaching style of advancing defense and a usually lethargic offense. I don't recall much second guessing when he left, allegedly by firing. After his death he was honored by numerous activities including the naming of a building after him. Now we hear that he was not fired but resigned. Further that certain people played hard and fast with the rules to give him $600,000 he did not deserve. It doesn't mean he wasn't a good man but the crown may have lost a little luster.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.