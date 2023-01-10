 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Did You Deal With Putin

Re: the Dec. 18 letter "Griner release."

The letter writer stated, and I quote, "Had I brokered a lopsided deal such as this in my working days as a contract negotiator my boss would have strongly suggested I pursue another career".

I have a question for the writer. Who exactly did he negotiate contracts with? Did he ever negotiate with an evil bloodthirsty killer, someone who sends missiles into maternity wards and hospitals? Did he ever negotiate with a ruthless dictator whose only currency is death?

His credentials as a negotiator are extremely limited and he should have thought twice before writing.

Timothy Canny

Oracle

