Letter: Did you Notice AZ Daily Star Article on a New Wall?
Letter: Did you Notice AZ Daily Star Article on a New Wall?

Re: the March 17 article "74 additional miles of wall slated for US-Mexico border, CBP says."

This article announces that federal officials are set to build another 74 miles of 30 foot tall wall on the Arizona-New Mexico border. The officials are asking for "public comment" on the new project, and I hope others beside me will respond to the site at "TucsonComments@cbp.dhs.gov." Whether or not I agree with the building of the Walls, it seems to me that at this critical time, the 1.5 billion dollars can be better spent to help researchers, businesses, hospitals, and individuals through these times of economic crisis. Families are deferring spending money on "non-essentials", so why not our government? When the present situation with the COVID-19 Pandemic changes, then I will re-consider my support of the Wall. In fact, I would urge the government to stop the outpouring of funds for the Wall now being built as I write this.

Prudence Bowers

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

