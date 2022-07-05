Letter: Did you see the price of gas?

People are complaining mightily about the price of gas. It is hard to be too sympathetic --Europe has been paying that much for decades! That's why you don't see too many gas guzzlers on city streets over there. Instead you see a lot of bicycles and scooters.

The price US citizens have been paying for gas is a convoluted story which includes the cost of exploration for deposits, digging of wells, type of oil, transporting product to refineries, refining capacity, transporting refined oil (now gasoline) to the buyer, etc.

Due to turmoil in the world we are now feeling painful gasoline prices at US pumps. Our price, however, doesn't now and never did include the cost to our environment. Had it included that cost, we would have been paying way more all these years and, perhaps, we would have been more circumspect in our usage which would have greatly pleased Mother Nature.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

