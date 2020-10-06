Letter: Didn't realize Tucson was such a wealthy city.

I had no idea Tucson was such a wealthy community. Where’s my share? I read many letters here from Trump supporters who claim he has cut their taxes. People earning over $400,000 per year? Doing what? I’d like to know. They criticize the Democratic platform for proposing a minuscule 2 percent increase on incomes OVER that number.
They criticize Biden for saying he will increase taxes on super-sized corporations, restoring part of the massive cuts this president gave to businesses and his wealthy friends. Are Tucsonans that well-connected? If so, why won’t Congress allocate funds for our roads? Why won’t they pass the stimulus bill? Why won’t they help our small businesses stay afloat during a new rising number of COVID cases?
Republicans have time to waste getting another conservative Justice on the Supreme Court, but no time to negotiate help for their constituents. Why don’t all of these “billionaires” who fear a small increase in taxes contact their Senators?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
