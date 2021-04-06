 Skip to main content
Letter: Differential Water Rates Illogical
Letter: Differential Water Rates Illogical

I am appalled at the City’s proposal to charge higher water rates outside the City. The information prepared for the CWAC, upon which the proposed increase will be based, avoids discussion of existing agreements regarding regional services at fair and equitable rates. The survey of other jurisdictions is flawed, as well. Most annoyingly, the City’s incomprehensible billing structure currently charges me $33 a month service charge (essentially a 50% charge to email a bill), $18 for water, and $15 for miscellaneous fees and taxes. The public policies associated with this structure are opaque.

The worst elements of the increase are twofold. First, it violates prior agreements and will result in litigation that the City will likely loose. Second, the new rates could encourage formation of new price-competitive water companies. Neither of these results are desirable and can be avoided be reassessing the City’s water rate structures in totality.

Curtis Lueck, Tucson Mountain resident and retired Civil Engineer

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

