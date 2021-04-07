Letter: Differential Water Rates Make Up the Difference

As every Arizonan knows, water is the lifeblood of the desert. However, for years, Tucson communities have been left sucking at straws compared to other Arizona cities. Most major metropolitan areas, including Phoenix, Chandler, and Yuma, each operate under a differential water rate which increases water rates for residents living in unincorporated areas who do not pay city taxes. This system ensures fair funding channels for those living within incorporated cities. However, for years, Tucson water policy has allowed nearly a third of customers living outside of city limits to pay the same rates as city residents, creating a literal drought of funding for necessary infrastructure and environmental protection projects. As an environmental justice advocate and Catalina Foothills resident, I urge the city to implement a differential water rate. The City Council will discuss differential water rates this Tuesday April 7th. Please encourage your City Council Member to support this measure. If you don’t pay city taxes, you shouldn’t pay city water rates, it’s that simple.
Amelia Marsh
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.