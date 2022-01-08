 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Differential Water Rates
As a resident of unincorporated Pima County, I'm not surprised by Tucson's differential water rates for non-city residents. Such differentials are common in cities which serve unincorporated areas. Pima County's lawsuit claims the rates discriminate against us and, strangely, that exempting schools and Indian nations from the rate differential is evidence of discrimination. Pima County should not waste our money on a lawsuit with little chance of success. For those County Supervisors who voted for the lawsuit, it was a safe political gesture to their affected suburban constituencies, and happens to resonate with broader anti-government, anti-Tucson sentiment. The underlying issues of shared revenues, annexation, and water supply are more complex and require intergovernmental cooperation.

Robert Maier

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

