 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Differential Water Rates
View Comments

Letter: Differential Water Rates

  • Comments

My husband and I retired to Tucson in 2019 after visiting and considering other cities and states. We love the Tucson’s arts, food, the presence of the University and medical facilities. So, we purchased a modest home that met our needs and budget in the northwest Casas Adobes area.

We are conscientious with our water use and are therefore, NOT opposed to paying more for water. However, we believe payment should be equitable, based on water usage, and shared by ALL Tucson water customers, including customers who receive water pumped to Oro Valley and Marana.

This is an important time for the Tucson City Council to work with other local governments to develop water policies now to address water scarcity issues in the foreseeable future. It is our belief that any increases in rates should apply to ALL water customers, based on their water use, NOT geographic location.

We are ALL in this together. Or we should be.

Naomi Greene

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Local-issues

Letter: Water privilege

I absolutely love to read the cartoons by Fitzsimmons. His wit and humor hit the nail on the head for me most of the time. Todays 6/16/2021 ca…

Local-issues

Letter: Divide and Conquer

Thank God Ducey was not Governor when I was a kid during the Polio epidemic. His poor political behavior spread the Covid contagion for the pa…

Local-issues

Letter: Water rates

The City Counsel may raise water rates for unincorporated areas. Justification is they use more. Forget that bills already increase with consu…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News