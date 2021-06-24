Letter: Differential Water Rates

My husband and I retired to Tucson in 2019 after visiting and considering other cities and states. We love the Tucson’s arts, food, the presence of the University and medical facilities. So, we purchased a modest home that met our needs and budget in the northwest Casas Adobes area.
We are conscientious with our water use and are therefore, NOT opposed to paying more for water. However, we believe payment should be equitable, based on water usage, and shared by ALL Tucson water customers, including customers who receive water pumped to Oro Valley and Marana.
This is an important time for the Tucson City Council to work with other local governments to develop water policies now to address water scarcity issues in the foreseeable future. It is our belief that any increases in rates should apply to ALL water customers, based on their water use, NOT geographic location.
We are ALL in this together. Or we should be.
Naomi Greene
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.