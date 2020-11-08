Letter: Difficulties in Life: Another Drug to help Cope!!

In approving the "recreational" use of marijuana, Arizona Voters were irresponsible regarding the Health and Safety of Citizens!! They either refuse or were incapable of an objective analysis of the facts of Marijuana use:
The Facts:
1. As indicated in a recent Federal Announcement: "....Health/Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams: calling marijuana “a dangerous drug.” ..."
2. "Smoking high-potency marijuana could increase the chances of developing psychosis by nearly five times..."
3. "Crashes are up by as much as 6 percent in Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, compared with neighboring states that haven't legalized marijuana's recreational use,.... a negative impact on the safety of our roads," says IIHS-HLDI President David Harkey..."
The major consumers of this Drug will be the younger generation; destroying the very fabric/future of our Democracy.
Congress should amend the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) (21 U.S.C. § 811) making marijuana available for FDA Approved Medical Treatment; invalidating all the current State Marijuana Programs.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
