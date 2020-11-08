 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Difficulties in Life: Another Drug to help Cope!!
View Comments

Letter: Difficulties in Life: Another Drug to help Cope!!

In approving the "recreational" use of marijuana, Arizona Voters were irresponsible regarding the Health and Safety of Citizens!! They either refuse or were incapable of an objective analysis of the facts of Marijuana use:

The Facts:

1. As indicated in a recent Federal Announcement: "....Health/Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams: calling marijuana “a dangerous drug.” ..."

2. "Smoking high-potency marijuana could increase the chances of developing psychosis by nearly five times..."

3. "Crashes are up by as much as 6 percent in Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, compared with neighboring states that haven't legalized marijuana's recreational use,.... a negative impact on the safety of our roads," says IIHS-HLDI President David Harkey..."

The major consumers of this Drug will be the younger generation; destroying the very fabric/future of our Democracy.

Congress should amend the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) (21 U.S.C. § 811) making marijuana available for FDA Approved Medical Treatment; invalidating all the current State Marijuana Programs.

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News