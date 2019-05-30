It’s been seven years since I suffered a traumatic brain injury.
My life has changed tremendously. One difference has been difficulty navigating digital spaces.
Time constraints on online forms and fast-moving slideshows made digital information hard to access. Making an online reservation or purchasing concert tickets became nearly impossible with their time constraints.
After graduation from the UofA in 2017, I wanted a meaningful job that empowered and supported the disability community. That’s exactly what I do at AudioEye. I have utilized my disability as part of our Quality Assurance team to test client websites to ensure digital content is truly accessible for all. I currently work on our Customer Experience team facilitating client communications.
I share my experience on Global Accessibility Awareness Day to raise awareness about challenges people with various disabilities experience navigating the digital world. I want to stress the importance of digital inclusivity and encourage others to do what they can today – and every day – to ensure equal access for all.
Justin McCarthy-Contreras
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.