Two of the major grocery chains in Tucson have what have what are known as digital coupons. The deals using these digital coupons are GREAT! especially with the rise in food prices.

Here is my complaint. I am almost 70 years old and although I own the latest model in a cell phone and even though I downloaded the stores app and this IS required I was not able to navigate it to get these digital coupons. I did go to customer service twice and the young man whizzed thru it!!

My point is Im old this is not fair that I cant get these discounts and what about people that dont own a cell phone?

I think there should be an alternative way to get these discounts or maybe we should just take a good look at who we are leaving behind in the age of "digital" coupons.

Amy Barnard

East side