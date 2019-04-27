Re: the April 20 article "Lethal plans: When seniors in long-term care turn to suicide."
This does raise the question as to why there are few options in his country for a dignified way of dying, a right that we should all have. After a serious motorcycle accident and staying in a hospital and care center for five weeks, I became convinced those were places I did not want to die, despite their good intentions. There are only seven states that have made assisted suicide legal. An elderly relative of sound mind, who had several health issues and was tired of living, recently ended her life in a painless, quick and legal way under the guidance of an organization called Final Exit (google it). She did not want a “higher authority,” be that religion or the state, to decide how she was permitted to go. She decided for herself, as it should be.
Phineas Anderson
Catalina
