Letter: Dignified Death
Re: the Feb. 16 article "Right-to-die group reassembles here after rift with national outfit."

I want express my total support of people having the opportunity of a dignified death without interference from the state or a religion. I was witness to an elderly

relative with many aliments, very tired, who simply did not want to live

anymore, contact Final Exit Network and after being approved by a

medical committee, used inert gas on her own accord to pass on. There

was absolutely no suffering, very peaceful, and she was unconscious

in 80 seconds and lifeless in nine minutes. Besides John Abraham's book

How to Get the Death You Want: A Practical and Moral Guide, Final

Exit by Derek Humphey, a #1 New York Times bestseller, is also highly

recommend.

Phineas Anderson

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

