Letter: Dignified Death

Re: the Feb. 16 article "Right-to-die group reassembles here after rift with national outfit."
I want express my total support of people having the opportunity of a dignified death without interference from the state or a religion. I was witness to an elderly
relative with many aliments, very tired, who simply did not want to live
anymore, contact Final Exit Network and after being approved by a
medical committee, used inert gas on her own accord to pass on. There
was absolutely no suffering, very peaceful, and she was unconscious
in 80 seconds and lifeless in nine minutes. Besides John Abraham's book
How to Get the Death You Want: A Practical and Moral Guide, Final
Exit by Derek Humphey, a #1 New York Times bestseller, is also highly
recommend.
Phineas Anderson
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.