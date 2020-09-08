 Skip to main content
Letter: Dinosaurs Need Love Too
Re: the Aug. 30 article "With fossil record on his side, T. rex here stands tall against web slights."

As a Christian and the pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church in downtown Tuscon, I just wanted to announce that I have absolutely nothing against dinosaurs. In fact, some of my best friends are dinosaurs. I don't personally know the dinosaur in front of McDonald's, but I am sure that he/she/it is a fine citizen who is making a contribution to the welfare of our community. I would be thrilled to have the dinosaur visit our church, as long as it doesn't eat the congregation. That would be a bummer.

Rev. Dr. Mack Sigmon

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

