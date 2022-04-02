Letter: Direct communications with physicians

Re: the March 29 article "Pandemic exposed state's deficiencies."

Thanks to Stephanie Innes for the excellent article calling attention to the communication barriers that exist between the public and primary care physicians. The points made in regard to cultural issues, increased efforts to address the complexity of chronic illnesses, income inequality, racial inequality and distrust of the healthcare system are all legitimate points raised.

The levels of bureaucracy standing between a patient and decision-maker by telephone in efforts to schedule a appointment or obtain knowledgeable answers involve time and labor expenses that have clearly made the system cumbersome and increased costs.

While specialized care has become progressively more complex, some emphasis on wiser utilization of physician skills deserves fresh reconsideration.

From the patient's point of view and from that of a physician who has seen changes evolve over the last four decades, greater emphasis on keeping things simple could be extremely helpful.

John Hughes

Foothills

