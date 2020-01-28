Letter: Dirty/Dark Money

Our democracy depends on free and fair elections. Voters need to make informed decisions based on facts and solid information. But a flood of dirty/dark money is muddying the waters, undermining the foundation of our democracy. Current law permits so-called "social welfare organizations" to spend unlimited money to influence voters. They are not required to disclose who funds them. Vast sums were spent pushing expansion of Arizona's school voucher program. Did the money come from owners of for-profit schools or from vested individuals who run private religious schools. Who wants to siphon money from public education? We'll never know. Anonymous donors are permitted to hide behind dirty/dark money organizations. I urge my fellow Arizonans to go to https://outlawdirtymoney.com to find out where they can sign the Stop Political Dirty Money Amendment petition. This is a nonpartisan effort to secure the people's right to know.
Sue Garcia
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.