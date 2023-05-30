While browsing through a large organizations “supplier diversity” portal I saw that they value diversity and inclusion in the supply chain which not only helps them meet their business objectives but they also want to grow jobs and stimulate the local community.

This organization along with the majority of private sector companies focus on other marginalized communities and typically leave out enterprise nonprofit organizations employing people with disabilities. The enterprise nonprofits provide quality products and value added services that meet today’s complex business environment while employing those who are typically left on the sidelines… people who are blind or have significant disabilities. According to the BLS, the workforce participation rate in the U.S. for Americans with disabilities is about 21 percent. Compare that to 62.60% for non=disabiled.