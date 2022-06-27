 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Disability Services

I write in response to your June 12 story regarding the services provided to Mr. McKinley, a local man with an intellectual/developmental disability. I am a new Tucson resident and a recent retiree from IDD services in another state. As a member of the state Quality Management team, I conducted annual Quality Assurance surveys of all funded day and residential services, licensed or not. The poor quality of care, failure to provide doctor-ordered health care, and blatant rights violations are appalling, as is the apparent failure to attempt to address these deficiencies. These findings, in my work, would have resulted in numerous incident reports, several referrals to the state Investigations unit, and probable Immediate Jeopardy citations not to mention serious high-level discussions about whether this provider was capable of providing even adequate services. Will it take a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit to address this issue?

Mary Cage

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

