I'm a Democrat who's been living in Tucson, Arizona for the past 21 years. I've said for years we need a border wall and the only way people should be able to immigrate is through proper gateways and processes. It's really not rocket science, is it?

We hear that starting soon, for who knows how long, authorities may have to start "street releasing" - meaning immigrants with no food, no housing, no health care, and no jobs will simply be released onto the streets.

How does that sound? Sounds like a disaster to me. And frightening.

Economics, lawlessness, and climate change are going to result in millions of immigrants swamping the US in the coming years.

Do any legislators in Phoenix or Washington D.C. care about fixing the southern border crisis? Anyone?

Peter Bakke

SaddleBrooke