Letter: Disastrous football program

As a University of Arizona Alum I am angered and appalled at the frivolity of buyout of yet another failing football Coach. Did Coach Sumlin have no obligation to win or any performance clause? Seems to me he failed at every turn. How can any of this excessive payout be defended? My heart breaks for those student athletes and the U. During this unprecedented pandemic where so many are suffering it’s inexcusable. Perhaps more due diligence should be given to the next coaching choice and their contract.
Lisa Hart
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
