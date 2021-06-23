Letter: Disastrous Water Shortage

Disastrous Water Shortage
There is serious concern in the southwestern USA that neither US nor AZ’s Governments have initiated solutions concerning the imminent disaster when (not if) the Colorado River ceases providing water to 25 million people. We are within weeks of losing this life sustaining necessity when the CAP canal runs dry. One water treatment plant here in Tucson has already closed due to contaminated ground water.
Water restriction should already have been enacted eliminating all non-native trees, plants, grass, and fountains. Educational information must be published to help citizens reduce water consumption. For instance, turning off water after getting wet while showering and turning it back on to rinse; turning off water while brushing teeth and on again to rinse. If one thinks of your water usage, you can undoubtedly find other ways to further reduce your water consumption, and, save money.
Local news medias must continuously keep people informed about water conservation and the developing crisis.
Charles and Martha Boerner
Northwest side
