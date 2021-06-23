 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Disastrous Water Shortage
View Comments

Letter: Disastrous Water Shortage

  • Comments

Disastrous Water Shortage

There is serious concern in the southwestern USA that neither US nor AZ’s Governments have initiated solutions concerning the imminent disaster when (not if) the Colorado River ceases providing water to 25 million people. We are within weeks of losing this life sustaining necessity when the CAP canal runs dry. One water treatment plant here in Tucson has already closed due to contaminated ground water.

Water restriction should already have been enacted eliminating all non-native trees, plants, grass, and fountains. Educational information must be published to help citizens reduce water consumption. For instance, turning off water after getting wet while showering and turning it back on to rinse; turning off water while brushing teeth and on again to rinse. If one thinks of your water usage, you can undoubtedly find other ways to further reduce your water consumption, and, save money.

Local news medias must continuously keep people informed about water conservation and the developing crisis.

Charles and Martha Boerner

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Local-issues

Letter: Water privilege

I absolutely love to read the cartoons by Fitzsimmons. His wit and humor hit the nail on the head for me most of the time. Todays 6/16/2021 ca…

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona Mines

Because the Hudbay mining company is so interested in the Rosemont mine area a simple question arises. If Hudbay is willing to spend $billions…

Local-issues

Letter: Divide and Conquer

Thank God Ducey was not Governor when I was a kid during the Polio epidemic. His poor political behavior spread the Covid contagion for the pa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News