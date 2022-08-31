 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Discard These Crazy 8's!

Crazy Eights is a card game where the object is to be the first player to discard all their cards. Speaking as a Democrat, it's way past time for Arizona Republicans to reclaim the Grand Old Party and discard all the Crazy eight candidates running for office this November.

From the top of the ticket down to those in Legislative District 17, they embrace election lies and conspiracy theories. The Crazy eight are: Blake Masters for US Senate, Kari Lake for Governor, Mark Finchem for Secretary of State, Abe Hamadeh for Attorney General, Tom Horne for Superintendent of Public Instruction, Justine Wadsack for Arizona State Senator in LD17, and Rachel Jones and Cory McGarr for Arizona State Representatives in LD17.

If you're a Republican who wants to return to traditional conservative GOP values, I urge you to not vote for these people. In, fact, you might even consider voting Democrat up and down the ballot to keep our democracy alive!

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

