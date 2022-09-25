Letter: Discontinuing The Cryptograph

I, too, am very disappointed that the AZ Daily Star would suddenly discontinue popular puzzles and comics and replace them with unsatisfactory alternatives. I always looked forward to the Cryptoquip and took great pleasure in solving it. I discontinued the print edition several years ago and opted for the Online Edition. Each morning, I copied the Cryptoquip (sometimes forgetting the clue) on to graph paper- my daily ritual. Please reconsider your decision, or you will be losing subscribers. (I've been a subscriber since 1980.)