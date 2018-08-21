Thanks for the letter noting the omission of the Museum of Contemporary Art in the Aug. 12 article, "Beat the heat at these cool Tucson Art Museums." Also omitted was a local gallery sponsored by the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild. This gem, located in the Williams Center, highlights the talents of local watercolor artists and provides fellowship, workshops, and support to its members. Please don't overlook it. Better yet, join us!

Donna Lam

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

