Letter: Discrepancies in low and high income school

Re: the May 15 article "What the pandemic has taught us about K-12 schooling in Arizona."
Ms. Moreillon (May 15) discusses the types of discrepancies between low and high income schools including digital learning inconsistencies. There is one problem that needs further mention.
After 26 years of teaching in high poverty schools, including two years in Tucson, by far the most troubling aspect in the classroom has been extremely disruptive behaviors. Many of my colleagues agree. When Ms. Moreillon says that schools provide a “stable and enriched” environment I can personally attest that some do not. In my first grade classroom, there were repeated outbursts of aggression such as fist fighting, throwing tables and chairs, and slamming doors. Sometimes my class had to evacuate the classroom because I feared physical harm to students. Aggression causes chaos in a classroom and interferes with student achievement and instructional quality. If children are to achieve academically, behavioral disruptions must be drastically reduced. Our schools cannot be true beacons of learning until schools have the resources to eliminate the threat of physical harm and disruptions in academic learning.
Linda Peet Dugan
Midtown
