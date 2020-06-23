Letter: Discrimination by genetics test
View Comments

Letter: Discrimination by genetics test

Open Letter to Becky Nutt, Gail Griffin, Bob Thorpe, & Everyone else who voted “yea” on HB 2706,

I am very displeased that you voted for HB 2706, disarmingly named the “Save Women's Sports Act.” While I see the bill no longer requires tests of anatomy and testosterone to prove students are male or female, obviously it still has the same goal of targeting transgender students, by requiring any student in athletics whose status as female is “disputed” to submit to a genetics test.

Sure, you now have included a litany of articles and court cases affirming biological differences between males and females. Who are you trying to fool with your papers and your court cases? Discrimination is still discrimination.

Winston Fredrickson

Bisbee

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News