Letter: Discrimination by genetics test

Open Letter to Becky Nutt, Gail Griffin, Bob Thorpe, & Everyone else who voted “yea” on HB 2706,
I am very displeased that you voted for HB 2706, disarmingly named the “Save Women's Sports Act.” While I see the bill no longer requires tests of anatomy and testosterone to prove students are male or female, obviously it still has the same goal of targeting transgender students, by requiring any student in athletics whose status as female is “disputed” to submit to a genetics test.
Sure, you now have included a litany of articles and court cases affirming biological differences between males and females. Who are you trying to fool with your papers and your court cases? Discrimination is still discrimination.
Winston Fredrickson
Bisbee
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
