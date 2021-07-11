Letter: Discriminatory Tucson Water Rates

Tucson adopted higher water utility rates for some (but not all) Pima County residents who do not reside within City boundaries. The unanswered question is “why”, and what reaction might this unfounded policy provoke?
Settled law in the U.S. requires utilities to offer “nondiscriminatory” rates to customers, part of the trade off for monopoly power. While the law usually gives extra deference to municipal utilities, which private entities don’t enjoy, the policy is omnipresent.
“Nondiscrimination” is tested by determining the “cost of service” of customers and applying the same rates to similarly situated ones. Tucson did not do this. It ignored tacit agreements with customers and the County (sewers), and offered totally unsupported rationale. Is this unbridled greed?
Perhaps the AZ Legislature needs to step in. Tucson chose to serve the customers in question. The policy of “nondiscrimination” is sound and there is no local interest which should override it.
Jim Greene
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.