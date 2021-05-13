Letter: Disenfranchisement of Eligible Voters in Jail

It’s the worst voter suppression you’ve never heard of: The disenfranchisement of voters behind bars.
A new report I co-authored shows that, in Arizona, most people held in local jails never lost the right to vote, because their trials are still underway and they have not yet been convicted of a crime.
But few of them ever do. Statewide, fewer than 3% of jailed voters participated in the 2020 general election, compared to an overall state participation rate of 59%. Here in Pima County, out of the 833 eligible voters in local jails, only 18 cast a ballot.
In the lead up to the 2020 election, voting rights advocates like me worked hard to provide the necessary resources for jailed voters to cast ballots. But jail officials repeatedly obstructed our efforts.
We demand that state and local authorities show integrity and enact robust changes to inform people in jail that they have the right to vote, and provide services to help them request and cast their ballots.
Teresa Mabry
Downtown
