 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Disenfranchisement of Eligible Voters in Jail
View Comments

Letter: Disenfranchisement of Eligible Voters in Jail

  • Comments

It’s the worst voter suppression you’ve never heard of: The disenfranchisement of voters behind bars.

A new report I co-authored shows that, in Arizona, most people held in local jails never lost the right to vote, because their trials are still underway and they have not yet been convicted of a crime.

But few of them ever do. Statewide, fewer than 3% of jailed voters participated in the 2020 general election, compared to an overall state participation rate of 59%. Here in Pima County, out of the 833 eligible voters in local jails, only 18 cast a ballot.

In the lead up to the 2020 election, voting rights advocates like me worked hard to provide the necessary resources for jailed voters to cast ballots. But jail officials repeatedly obstructed our efforts.

We demand that state and local authorities show integrity and enact robust changes to inform people in jail that they have the right to vote, and provide services to help them request and cast their ballots.

Teresa Mabry

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News