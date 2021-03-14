Letter: Disenfranchisement

Voting should be as easy as possible, however some prefer to roadblock participation. In a recent CNN article, Rep. John Kavanagh (Fountain Hills), claiming fraud concerns, was referenced with several quotes surrounding the push to restrict voting: "we (Republicans) don't mind putting security measures in that won't let everybody vote -- but everybody shouldn't be voting.", "Democrats value as many people as possible voting”. In response to Democrats pursuing people to vote: "Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they're totally uninformed on the issues". "Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well." So the government should decide whether a certain IQ or level of education is adequate to participate? This is so blatant for what it is, it's disgusting. This is all the more reason Congress has to pass a bill like HR1 or something similar to end this nonsense once and for all.
Thomas George
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.