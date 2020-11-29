 Skip to main content
Letter: Disgraceful action of 2 County supervisors
Letter: Disgraceful action of 2 County supervisors

The vote against certification of election results by Ms Miller & Mr Christy is such a shame. It is very hard to understand the rationale. If Steve Christy has even an iota of honor, he should not accept the results of his own election and just resign immediately. He should just concede or ask for a replacement via whatever current regulations.

To not accept the hard work of all the poll workers, all the County Recorder's staff and the will of the people is undemocratic & childish. We are better as a community. Whatever our politics, we come together as neighbors and fellow citizens. And, we honor the vote. If somebody in public service cannot understand this, they have no business being in public service. Please do not try to bring unnecessary divisiveness into our community. See the example set by Maricopa County Supervisor, Bill Gates, just the other day.

Alok Sharma

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

