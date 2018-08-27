Some time ago, readers of the Star complained in LTEs that the Star should stop featurings ads for local gun shows. They have, I have not seen any. But, what I am seeing now are tons of political ads in the Star's online edition attacking Rep. McSally, sponsored by the Democrat group Priorities.org. The ads pop up when viewing a LTE.
The ads are misleading as they attack McSally, but do not say they are Democrat sponsored. I have no doubt that McSally will win the primary and be the Republican candidate for Senate. I also have NO doubt that eventually the Star will endorse Democrat Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema. They will also endorse Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick for the House of Representatives and some Democrat like Garcia for Governor. This is where you will see the Star's real Democrat bias, although they never have the guts to admit it.
Alice Moreno
Northwest side
