Letter: Disgraceful Treatment by U of AZ
Letter: Disgraceful Treatment by U of AZ

Recent layoffs at the University of Arizona were handled disgracefully. As a U of A retiree I am ashamed of how unprofessionally this process was handled. A 30-year employee(s) who works at an upper level should not be notified by an HR Associate that their position has been eliminated and they are laid off. That is extremely disrespectful. I had the great privilege to work with President Peter Likins and later with Greg Byrne. Neither of them would have acted in such an inappropriate manner. They would have talked with the employee in person. President Likins probably would have gone to the employee's office. Neither of them would have mistreated an employee with such disrespect. I believe President Likins would have reprimanded anyone who did display that kind of insult and would require them to have training in human relations. Perhaps it is time for the Arizona Board of Regents to do some personnel reviews.

Kathleen Gabhart

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

