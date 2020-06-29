Letter: Disgusting presidential visit to AZ

It was thoroughly disgusting for the POTUS to come to Arizona when it is in the height of its fight with pandemic and hold a political rally with no masks, no social distancing and no other safety measures recommended by medical experts in defiance of orders by local officials. It was even more disgusting to see Gov Ducey and Sen McSally get off the plane with him. They are complicit.
Darol Cridlebaugh
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!