Letter: Disgusting presidential visit to AZ
View Comments

Letter: Disgusting presidential visit to AZ

It was thoroughly disgusting for the POTUS to come to Arizona when it is in the height of its fight with pandemic and hold a political rally with no masks, no social distancing and no other safety measures recommended by medical experts in defiance of orders by local officials. It was even more disgusting to see Gov Ducey and Sen McSally get off the plane with him. They are complicit.

Darol Cridlebaugh

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: False safety

Gov. Ducey’s attitude seems to be, don’t worry about getting COVID-19 because we have enough hospital beds to take care of you. Do be careful …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News