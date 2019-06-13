Re: the June 9 article "Policy could put improvements of roads in neighborhoods' hands."
The streets in our neighborhood have deteriorated badly, riddled with potholes and innumerable cracks. A recent article in the Star outlined a suggested policy that allows neighborhoods to form their own Municipal Improvement District to fix their streets. I heartily support such Districts, wherever the residents find the will and funds. Those areas in need without such "do-it-yourself" funds would benefit indirectly by moving up in Tucson's backlog of road maintenance.
Bill Holmes
Midtown
